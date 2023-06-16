Middletown Police looking for suspect smearing feces on homes and cars in possible hate crime

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A series of potential hate crimes have police on alert in Middletown.

Police say a person smeared feces on cars and homes throughout a neighborhood.

The incidents took place at five homes on Liberty Street, Grove Street, High Street, and Prospect Street, all within about a 3-minute drive of each other.

Police say as the crimes piled up, they took a detailed look to notice a pattern.

“As we started putting it together, we started looking to see if there were any similarities, and a few people who posted on Facebook, the anonymous ones, posted they thought it was related to their pride flag and material that was displayed on their property,” said Captain Brian Hubbs, Middletown PD.

No pride flags were vandalized, but police are investigating whether the vandalism has any connection to Pride flags on the properties.

The criminal has been going around and putting feces on homes and vehicles, smearing it on doors and windows.

Michelle Clay says these aren’t only acts against the pride community, but black people too.

“Somebody had thrown feces on my neighbor’s front window. Threw something on the side then put the n-word on the back window,” Clay explained.

She saw the vandalism before her neighbor did, and quickly relayed the information.

“Imagine you’re coming out of your apartment, you’re walking to your car, and that’s the first thing you see on your way to work. That’s traumatizing,” Clay said.

Clay said her neighbor cleaned up the mess, but didn’t leave the situation unaffected.

She is hopeful the criminal will be caught, as their apartment complex has cameras.

“I don’t think he knew he was on candid camera but they got pictures, they got video. So yea, I hope they catch him,” Clay said. “It’s sickening. It’s very sickening. I don’t understand how somebody is driving around with feces, just to smear it on… that’s a different level of crazy.”

Middletown Police say they’re still trying to pinpoint a motive and the investigation is ongoing.

Other victims Channel 3 spoke to said these actions don’t have any effect on their support of the pride and minority communities.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Det. M. Small of the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4152.

