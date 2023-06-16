New Haven law enforcement, community members hoop it up at annual basketball tournament

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police and community basketball players of all ages are taking the court for the 4th Annual Cops and Ballers tournament.

New Haven, Yale police, ATF and even FBI officers are hooping it up for a good cause and to bring community and law enforcement together.

There are 12 teams with players from all ages for this 3 on 3 tournament.

The teams are all mixed, meaning the kids playing will have a member of law enforcement on their teams.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said he hopes this tournament will show the kids playing that the officers are just like them.

“Just to see officers and see were normal too. We like to play basketball, we like to eat pizza. If we have to come in a neighborhood they already know us, so that way they’re not afraid and that’s a big thing,” Jacobson said.

“It gives a different perspective you know, you usually see the bad images in the city but when you see things like this it changes your whole perspective and makes things a lot better,” said Marii Bordeauh.

