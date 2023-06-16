New Haven renames fire training academy in honor of former fire chief

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A lasting tribute to a legendary firefighter.

New Haven renamed its fire training academy in honor of former Chief Michael Grant.

Grant spent more than 40 years with the department and left his mark on firefighters all around the state.

“All he wanted to be was a fireman and that’s how he saw himself,” said Beth Grant, Michael’s wife.

Now future firefighters will see the name Chief Michael Grant and learn of what he meant to New Haven and the department, his wife said he loved so much.

“It’s an amazing day, absolutely amazing, I can’t explain what this means to our family,” Beth Grant said.

New Haven’s Regional Fire Training Academy now bears grant’s name, a former chief who passed away two years ago this week.

“Obviously it’s a great honor, my dad put 42 years into the city,” said Lt. Patrick Grant, Michael’s son.

While his son Patrick followed in his footsteps, it’s easy to see how his dad shaped countless others.

“He protected us, he was a father figure to us,” said Patrick Cannon, President of IAFF Local 825.

You can see it in the turnout of firefighters from around the state and the pictures of grant that line the hallways of the very place where he spent years teaching and training future firefighters.

“He was just amazing. He had competence, he had knowledge, before computers, laptops on fire scenes, it was all here. He knew what was coming,” Cannon said.

For those who worked with him or trained under him, former Chief Grant was a legend in the fire service, and a man who meant so much to so many.

“After working with him for so many years and seeing what special talent he had in training, specifically in running fires, it’s just a great day and so deserving,” said Ralph Black, Retired Assistant Fire Chief.

Black was often Grant’s right hand man.

“He was a firefighter that was two steps ahead of the best firefighters and he taught us to be the best, from his knowledge and his experience,” Black said.

A legacy will now live on.

“It was in his heart and soul, he was born to do this job. Since the day he was born, all he ever wanted to do was be a firefighter, be a fireman. He achieved that dream and beyond,” said Beth Grant.

