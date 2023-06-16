Summer Escapes
Online trend of stealing Hyundais leads to multiple juvenile arrests in Springfield

Several 14- and 15-year-olds under arrest in Springfield connected to street racing and stolen cars.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several 14- and 15-year-olds under arrest in Springfield connected to street racing and stolen cars.

The stolen cars we’re talking about in two incidents yesterday are Hyundais. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about Hyundais being stolen in Springfield.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told us this stems from an online challenge that shows people how to steal cars like Hyundai’s.

Early Thursday morning, two juveniles ages 14 and 15 were arrested on Berkshire Avenue after four Hyundais were spotted traveling over 90 miles an hour on Boston Road. Police said two of the Hyundais had their headlights off escalating the danger.

Thursday night, two juveniles, also aged 14 and 15 were arrested in connection with a stile Hyundai that was driving erratically in a parking lot.

Last weekend, Clapprood told us four other Hyundais were stolen with drivers racing on Boston Road into the area of Hubbard Park.

Clapprood said this challenge puts people in danger.

“It puts other motorists traffic officers and pedestrians just a real dangerous game so I’m hoping that the courts take this behavior seriously,” added Clapprood.

While dangerous Clapprood assured the situation is under control.

“We dealt with street racing drag racing illegal motorcycles pretty heavily in the last two years,” noted Clapprood. “I still have groups of officers on patrol at night for drag racing to stop it before it gets started.”

Clapprood told us she doesn’t believe the street racing in Springfield is connected to similar incidents in Connecticut.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

