SOMETHING'S COOKING: Westbrook Lobster

By Roger Susanin
By Roger Susanin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Family is everything at Westbrook Lobster.

The legendary Larry Lariviere bought the business in 1989. Now his two sons Matt and Michael own both Westbrook Lobster locations!

“Our secret is fresh seafood and the people we have working for us,” Matt said.

Matt runs the Clinton store just steps from the Westbrook line, while Mike manages the Wallingford location.

Their iconic lobster rolls are their bread and butter.

“We cook our lobster meat in a butter bath, we use a toasted brioche bun, it gets a little extra butter on top, and then there’s a secret little seasoning we put on top,” said Matt.

But if lobster is not your thing, they have something for everyone, even your little lobsters. Their kid’s menu is the bomb!

“It’s got salmon, it’s got lobster rolls, it’s got fried fish,” Matt said. “Is not your typical burger, hot dog, chicken tenders, we do have that, but we also offer a little more variety.”

If you’re more adventurous, try the unique cod bacon Reuben. It features fried cod, swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye!

Westbrook Lobster also has a patio and a full bar.

“The family environment starts at the top down, and I think it just transfers to the dining experience,” said Bob Lanza, bartender.

Running a business is a lot of work, but Matt says there’s nowhere he’d rather do it.

“It’s a good place to grow up, and it’s a good place to run a business,” Matt said.

