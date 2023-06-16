Striped bass population in Long Island Sound is growing

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Striped bass are making a comeback in Long Island Sound.

The species was at one point “overfished.” Now the population is growing.

This summer, the fishing is good.

“This is one of the best years we’ve probably had in the past 20 years,” said Capt. Bob Wadsworth, Owner of the Sunbeam Fleet in Waterford.

He takes charter trips out daily.

Wadsworth’s customers are catching lots of fish, namely striped bass.

But there are new rules already in effect this year as to what size striper you can keep and what size must be thrown back.

“The new slot is making it tough. Making it tough on business, tough on the customers taking home fish, it’s definitely having an impact on business,” Wadsworth said.

The slot limit is 28-31 inches.

This fish is 22 inches. That’s no good, back in the water it goes.

“The guys who come on charters come because they want to bring something home for dinner,” said Marc Berger, President of the Connecticut Charter & Party Boat Association. “We can’t dictate what bites the hook”

Berger has a charter boat business of his own.

“The regulations have become too strict and restrictive,” Berger said.

He’s worried the new regulations are too harsh.

In addition to the smaller window of what can be kept, it’s one striper per day per person.

“The population is recovering,” said Justin Davis, DEEP Asst. Director of Fisheries.

Recovering so much so, deep believes stripers are to blame for this: thousands of young herring found dead this week on Shore Cini beach in Niantic.

“They’ll actually work together and herd the smaller fish up against the shore and the fish get so frantic trying to escape the predators they’ll jump up out of the water and onto the beach,” Davis said.

While not good for the herring, it’s a good sign that Connecticut waters can once again support striped bass.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission sets the rules on what can be kept and what can’t.

Deep leaders said it could change again next year.

“We are at a critical point in the rebuilding phase,” Davis said.

“Plenty of fish around but it’s getting tougher to keep them,” said Wadsworth.

