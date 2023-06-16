Summer Escapes
Woman killed in Canaan Crash

State police say a woman was killed in a crash in Canaan Wednesday evening.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANAAN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a woman was killed in a crash in Canaan Wednesday evening.

State police responded around 5 p.m. to Undermountain Road and Route 7 after receiving calls for a motor vehicle crash.

A woman involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials confirmed Friday that the female victim has been pronounced deceased.

No other information regarding the crash is currently available.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Cooper at (860)-626-1820 or through email at ryan.cooper@ct.gov.

Additionally, anyone who was driving through the area in a vehicle equipped with a dash camera at the time of the collision, is also asked to contact Trooper Cooper.

