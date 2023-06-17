Argument between neighboring hotel room guests leads to large drug find

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - When Plainfield police officers responded to a Quality Inn on Lanthrop Road for a disturbance, they discovered over 540 bags of fentanyl, among other drugs.

Police arrived on scene and connected with a male victim who said he was threatened with physical violence by a female after asking the neighboring room to quiet down.

The woman was identified as 40-year-old Nicole Marcoux, of Brooklyn, CT. She was with 40-year-old Giovanni Serranolugo, of New York.

As police conducted their investigation, spoke to the pair, and confirmed a confrontation had occurred, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view in the hotel room.

Police say Serranolugo also tried to wipe a white powder, believed to be an illegal narcotic, off the TV stand.

A search of the room with the help of K-9 Gage uncovered a large amount of narcotics including over 540 bags of fentanyl, over 100 grams of crack cocaine, and over 30 grams of cocaine.

Police say drug paraphernalia was also found.

All of the narcotics were packaged for sale.

Marcoux was issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace 2nd degree and released on a written promise to appear.

Serranolugo was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of Possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Serranolugo was released on a $50,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.

