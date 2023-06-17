Summer Escapes
Driver crashes into a store on Blue Hills Avenue

(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Officers responded to the area of 1023 Blue Hills Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle into a building early this morning.

The operator stated she was traveling westbound on Ledyard Avenue approaching its intersection with Blue Hills Avenue at approximately 40 mph.

When police arrived on scene, they saw the driver outside of the vehicle that was fully inside the store.

The operator stated that she attempted to stop, but the breaks didn’t engage.

The car continued traveling westbound across Blue Hills Avenue.

It collided into the northern most glass window to 1023 Blue Hills Avenue.

