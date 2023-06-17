Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Family Friday: Father’s Day weekend & Juneteenth celebrations

It’s a jam-packed weekend in Connecticut. From Father’s Day festivities to Juneteenth celebrations, there’s no shortage of fun to be had over the next few days
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - It’s a jam-packed weekend in Connecticut. From Father’s Day festivities to Juneteenth celebrations, there’s no shortage of fun to be had over the next few days.

Dads, Donuts, Tractors, Trucks & Waffles

  • Sunday, June 18
  • The Farm Truck at Hein Farm
  • 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Treats, coffee, live music
  • Pond will be open for fishing

West Hartford Juneteenth Celebration

  • Saturday, June 17
  • Blue Back Square
  • 11:00am
  • Powerful speakers, entertainment, family activities, vendors & more

Harriet Tubman: Woman with a Railroad

  • Monday, June 19
  • Mystic Seaport Museum – on the performance stage
  • 2:00pm
  • A one-woman show

Rose Weekend 2023

  • June 16 – 18
  • Elizabeth Park, West Hartford
  • Friday - 11:00 AM
  • Saturday - 10:00 AM
  • Sunday - 10:00 AM
  • All events are free

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business booms at Meriden pizza shop after review from Barstool Sports
Business booms at Meriden pizza shop after review from Barstool Sports
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, Nathan Carman departs federal court in Providence,...
CT man awaiting trial for 2016 murder at sea dies in custody
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking some showers for the weekend.
Technical Discussion: Wetter Saturday than Sunday, much warmer late next week!
Waterbury investigation - WFSB
Woman in critical condition from shooting in Waterbury
Police said this is the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Edwards Street in Hartford.
Man struck, killed in Hartford hit-and-run

Latest News

Family Friday: Father’s Day weekend & Juneteenth celebrations
Family Friday: Father’s Day weekend & Juneteenth celebrations
Open House Day, baby animals & a two-day festival
Family Friday: Open House Day, baby animals & a two-day festival
Open House Day, baby animals & a two-day festival
FAMILY FRIDAY: Open House Day, baby animals & a two-day festival
15-year-old writes letters and birthday cards to brighten a few seniors citizens’ days
GREAT KIDS: 15-year-old writes letters and birthday cards to brighten a few seniors citizens’ days