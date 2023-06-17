Family Friday: Father’s Day weekend & Juneteenth celebrations
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s a jam-packed weekend in Connecticut. From Father’s Day festivities to Juneteenth celebrations, there’s no shortage of fun to be had over the next few days.
Dads, Donuts, Tractors, Trucks & Waffles
- Sunday, June 18
- The Farm Truck at Hein Farm
- 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Treats, coffee, live music
- Pond will be open for fishing
West Hartford Juneteenth Celebration
- Saturday, June 17
- Blue Back Square
- 11:00am
- Powerful speakers, entertainment, family activities, vendors & more
Harriet Tubman: Woman with a Railroad
- Monday, June 19
- Mystic Seaport Museum – on the performance stage
- 2:00pm
- A one-woman show
- June 16 – 18
- Elizabeth Park, West Hartford
- Friday - 11:00 AM
- Saturday - 10:00 AM
- Sunday - 10:00 AM
- All events are free
