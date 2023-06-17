Glastonbury Police looking for missing teen who may be in distress

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Glastonbury police are looking for 18-year-old Cassidy Lawlor.

Police say Lawlor was last seen by family members on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

She sent a text message to family members today saying she was in distress, according to police.

Lawlor is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′6″ and weighs about 104 lbs.

Police say it is not known what she was last wearing but that she may be in the East Haven or New Haven area.

If anyone has information on Cassidy’s whereabouts, please call Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.

18-year-old Cassidy Lawlor of Glastonbury. (Glastonbury Police Department)

