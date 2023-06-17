Summer Escapes
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day. (Source: WRDW)
By William Rioux and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A wedding day for a Georgia couple brought joy but also tragedy.

Calvin Riddick and his partner China had a wedding day set in hopes of getting married while China was battling stage 4 cancer.

Riddick said it was love at first sight when the two met about five years ago and they had been through a lot together, including a previous cancer battle.

In 2015, China beat breast cancer, but on Thanksgiving of last year, it came back.

“I bawled and I lost it. I was in denial,” Riddick said.

China went into hospice care but there was one last thing she wanted to do – marry the man she loved.

“She was like, ‘Well before I leave this world, I want to marry you,’” Riddick said. “We wanted to have a real wedding.”

And the couple received overwhelming support from the community to help them with their wedding.

The hospice team got to work on planning and businesses across Augusta stepped up, from handling food to the rings and flowers.

But unfortunately, the couple was unable to take part in the ceremony.

“I was excited and nervous all the way up to the time that I got the phone call,” Riddick said.

Sadly, that phone call was about China. She died in her wedding dress, ready to marry Riddick on the day of their wedding.

“I don’t think she could have been any happier,” he said.

Riddick thanked everyone for their help, especially the assistance his bride-to-be received.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

