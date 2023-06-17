Life-threatening injuries reported in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say life-threatening injuries have been reported after a crash that involved one car and three motorcycles.

The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. on New Haven Road between Cross Street and Warren Avenue.

Police say three people have been transported to Waterbury Hospital and Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Their injuries are considered serious and life-threatening.

New Haven Road is shut down at Cross Street and Osborn Road.

Motorists can expect delays as police investigate the crash.

This story is breaking. Channel 3 has a crew on scene.

