Life-threatening injuries reported in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say life-threatening injuries have been reported after a crash that involved one car and three motorcycles.
The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. on New Haven Road between Cross Street and Warren Avenue.
Police say three people have been transported to Waterbury Hospital and Saint Mary’s Hospital.
Their injuries are considered serious and life-threatening.
New Haven Road is shut down at Cross Street and Osborn Road.
Motorists can expect delays as police investigate the crash.
This story is breaking. Channel 3 has a crew on scene.
