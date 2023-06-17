Man dead after striking the rear of a tractor trailer

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash occurred Friday just before midnight on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard.

36-year old Ruben Rocael Mejia Gonzales was traveling northbound on the boulevard when his car struck the rear of the tractor trailer.

At the time, the tractor trailer was stopped in the left turn lane of the boulevard at its intersection with Columbus Avenue.

The impact caused Gonzalez to be ejected from the vehicle.

Police said, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

