Man in his 60′s survives crash after being found with no pulse

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in his 60s, who is not being identified at this time, is conscious and alert after a crash on West High Street.

Police say the crash happened at around 2:17 p.m. and involved one vehicle that struck a utility pole.

A Middlesex Hospital Paramedic was in the area and the first on scene.

The paramedic immediately started CPR after seeing the man was unresponsive with no pulse.

The man was transported to Marlborough Medical Center, who say he is now conscious and alert.

The man’s identity is not being released until family members have been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the East Hampton Police Department at 860-267-9544.

