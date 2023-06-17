Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man in his 60′s survives crash after being found with no pulse

(KWQC)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in his 60s, who is not being identified at this time, is conscious and alert after a crash on West High Street.

Police say the crash happened at around 2:17 p.m. and involved one vehicle that struck a utility pole.

A Middlesex Hospital Paramedic was in the area and the first on scene.

The paramedic immediately started CPR after seeing the man was unresponsive with no pulse.

The man was transported to Marlborough Medical Center, who say he is now conscious and alert.

The man’s identity is not being released until family members have been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the East Hampton Police Department at 860-267-9544.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this is the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Edwards Street in Hartford.
Man struck, killed in Hartford hit-and-run
Daniel David Palozie was charged with speeding on June 15 after state police tracked him with...
Higganum man arrested for speeding after New Hampshire state police track him with aircraft
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday June 17.
Technical Discussion: Much Lower Rain Chances For Father’s Day!
Business booms at Meriden pizza shop after review from Barstool Sports
Business booms at Meriden pizza shop after review from Barstool Sports
Watch President Joe Biden's speech at a gun safety summit at the University of Hartford.
President Biden speaks at University of Hartford gun safety summit

Latest News

16 year old Jaiden Dozier DOB 7/31/2006 of 29 Ann Ave., Oakville, CT.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen walking to hang out with friends
FILE
Argument between neighboring hotel room guests leads to large drug find
Daniel Rodriguez and Damien Brown.
Two arrested after physical altercation turns to shots fired
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday June 17.
Technical Discussion: Much Lower Rain Chances For Father’s Day!