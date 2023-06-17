Summer Escapes
Part of I-84 Westbound closed due to crash with serious injuries

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police say they have closed a part of I-84 Westbound in Vernon due to a serious crash.

Troopers responded to the area between Exit 67 and Exit 66 for a report of a rollover collision at around 5:48 p.m.

EMS and the local fire department also responded to the crash.

Serious injuries have been reported.

I-84 Westbound at Exit 67 will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, according to state police.

Police are asking that motorists seek an alternative route.

