Pfizer warns of penicillin shortage by end of June

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Pfizer is warning doctors about a shortage of penicillin by the end of the month.

Pfizer announced the shortage of Bicillin, the injectable form of penicillin, will start at the end of June, threatening our most vulnerable population.

“That’s frightening, it’s very concerning,” said Debbie Carroll, Rocky Hill.

The common antibiotic comes in short and long-lasting forms of pills and injections.

The version with a shortage is the long-lasting injection which is often used in children and newborns with syphilis.

“Any shortage with people dependent on it is a scary thing,” Debbie said.

Doctors say this shortage does not come as a surprise, but what is different is it involves medication used to treat newborns.

“The difference in this drug shortage from some other shortages is that we have some warnings. The manufacturers came to us and said we anticipate there are going to be shortages over the summer. They said they’re going to try to make additional doses of the antibiotic,” said Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chair of Emergency Medicine, Yale Medicine.

There are alternatives including different forms of antibiotics and formulations of penicillin.

“Hundreds of drugs have different shortages. These shortages tend to last anywhere from a couple months, maybe up to a year at worst,” Dr. Venkatesh said.

