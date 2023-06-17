Police make an effort to reduce gun violence

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police department wants to reduce gun violence in the city.

They’re hosting a gun take back event today in recognition of June as gun violence awareness month.

It comes on the heels of President Biden’s visit in Hartford on Friday for the gun safety summit.

The Waterbury police department is making an effort to safely remove unwanted firearms from homes.

The event is at the Waterbury police department training division located on Bank Street.

The event starts at 8 this morning and wraps up around noon.

The police department is holding the event to reduce the risks of homicides, suicides, un-intentional shootings, and domestic violence.

To encourage people living in the community, people who return a gun will get a gift card.

