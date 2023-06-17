Summer Escapes
Police make two arrests in a shots fired incident

(Storyblocks)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - According to police, two arrest were made Saturday night after shots fired in East Haven.

This incident occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. in the Circle Lanes parking lot on Main Street.

It happened while officers were in the area for an unrelated call and immediately detained several individuals involved.

Police said that the firearm was also recovered.

There are no reports of any victims at this time.

This is still under investigation.

