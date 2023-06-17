Police make two arrests in a shots fired incident

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - According to police, two arrest were made Saturday night after shots fired in East Haven.

This incident occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. in the Circle Lanes parking lot on Main Street.

It happened while officers were in the area for an unrelated call and immediately detained several individuals involved.

Police said that the firearm was also recovered.

There are no reports of any victims at this time.

This is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.