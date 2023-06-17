Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen walking to hang out with friends

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Watertown police are attempting to locate 16-year-old Jaiden Dozier.

Police say Jaiden was last seen walking on foot from his residence on Ann Ave., Oakville, to hang out with friends.

He did not have his cell phone on him.

Jaiden is a black teen with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5′4″ and weighs 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers.

Jaiden has been missing since Wednesday.

If located, contact the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200.

16 year old Jaiden Dozier DOB 7/31/2006 of 29 Ann Ave., Oakville, CT. (Watertown Police Department)

