State Police: Street takeover taking place in Vernon
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a street takeover event is taking place at a commuter lot near I-84.
ATTENTION: A “Street Takeover” event is happening now @ the 84 x64/65 commuter lot, Vernon. State, Local, and Federal Agencies are actively monitoring & investigating these incidents. pic.twitter.com/ixJSMCQJWU— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 17, 2023
They say they are actively monitoring and investigating incidents like these.
State Police started a statewide tip line and website for street takeovers in CT.
Individuals can call 1-800-CALL-FBI and select the “Connecticut Street Takeovers” option, or visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips. All information may be submitted anonymously and will remain confidential.
