State Police: Street takeover taking place in Vernon

State Police warn of a street takeover happening in Vernon.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a street takeover event is taking place at a commuter lot near I-84.

They say they are actively monitoring and investigating incidents like these.

State Police started a statewide tip line and website for street takeovers in CT.

Individuals can call 1-800-CALL-FBI and select the “Connecticut Street Takeovers” option, or visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips. All information may be submitted anonymously and will remain confidential.

