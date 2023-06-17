State Police: Street takeover taking place in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a street takeover event is taking place at a commuter lot near I-84.

ATTENTION: A ​“Street Takeover” event is happening now @ the 84 x64/65 commuter lot, Vernon. State, Local, and Federal Agencies are actively monitoring & investigating these incidents. pic.twitter.com/ixJSMCQJWU — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 17, 2023

They say they are actively monitoring and investigating incidents like these.

State Police started a statewide tip line and website for street takeovers in CT.

Individuals can call 1-800-CALL-FBI and select the “Connecticut Street Takeovers” option, or visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips. All information may be submitted anonymously and will remain confidential.

