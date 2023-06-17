Waterbury Police: Man dies after gunshot wound to neck

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say a man has died after being shot in the neck.

Police responded to 428 West Main Street at around 4:07 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound victim.

Officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound to his neck.

There is no other information on the victim at this time.

The victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

West Main Street is closed between Willow Street and Gilbert Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

