East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford police say a woman was found dead after conducting a welfare check.

Police responded to 10 Martin Circle early this morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was unresponsive and pronounced deceased on scene.

They say her fatal injuries were the result of extreme physical violence.

Police also say that it seems to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The scene is still an active investigation.

