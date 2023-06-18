Summer Escapes
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’

The female was a victim of extreme physical violence which caused fatal injuries.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford police say a woman was found dead after conducting a welfare check.

Police responded to 10 Martin Circle early this morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was unresponsive and pronounced deceased on scene.

They say her fatal injuries were the result of extreme physical violence.

Police also say that it seems to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The scene is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

