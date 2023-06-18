Former East Hartford police officer goes missing while free diving in Bahamas

Conn. (WFSB) - A former East Hartford police officer has gone missing while free diving in the Bahamas.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard say they have been searching for a free diver who went missing on Friday near the Bimini Barge Wreck, 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet.

The diver was wearing a green top with red fins, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard says they are working with the Royal Bahamas Police force and the Royal Bahamas Defense force to find the diver.

Friends say the missing diver is 31-year-old Ryan Proulx from Connecticut.

Channel 3 spoke with a friend of Ryan’s who said he owns a charter company called Blue Runner Charters out of Westerly, Rhode Island.

According to his friend Steve Diffenbacher, Ryan runs the charter for a part of the year and trains police dogs in Connecticut during the second half of the year.

A spokesperson for East Hartford police says Proulx was a member of the East Hartford Police Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information

#SAR @USCG crews are assisting @TheRBDF with search efforts for a missing U.S. citizen last seen free diving, Friday, wearing a green top with red fins in the vicinity of Bimini Barge Wreck, 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet. @USEmbassyNassau @RBPFPolice @USCGLANTAREA pic.twitter.com/AqtC0H0Qh2 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.