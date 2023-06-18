Juneteenth celebrations take place across CT as holiday approaches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Juneteenth festivities are taking place all across our state as the holiday approaches.

“We’re here to celebrate each year and let everyone know the importance of freedom,” said Judy Young, The Amistad Center for Arts & Culture, Wadsworth Atheneum.

The Amistad Center’s 32nd annual Juneteenth celebration drew a big crowd Saturday night.

Music filled the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art as guests were surrounded by the stunning works of African American artists.

“Everyone is welcome, first and foremost. We’re a big melting pot. We want to enjoy everyone, and we want to honor our ancestors and our history,” Young said.

It was one of many events around CT commemorating emancipation, history, and culture.

“African Americans at once had been slaves, and they had been slaves for over 200 years, and we have been slaves for longer than we’ve actually been free, so we want to celebrate our freedom every year on June 19th,” Young added.

“The more that you do these types of things, it gets the community together,” said Dwight Freeney, Former NFL Player.

Communities came together for celebrations in Simsbury, New Britain, and East Hartford.

In Bloomfield, crowds lined the streets for the town’s Juneteenth parade.

The event brought former NFL player Dwight Freeney back home to join in the excitement.

“The more things there are like this, I know those kids that are younger now will have that solid foundation as well,” Freeney said.

“We hope that we’re able to continue this for years and years and years, and we want to make sure in this country, that everyone celebrates Juneteenth,” said Paula Silas-Guy, The Amistad Center for Arts & Culture.

There are plenty more Juneteenth events happening in Connecticut this weekend, including the unveiling of Hartford’s black lives matter mural on Sunday.

