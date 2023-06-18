Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man in critical condition following shooting outside of New Haven diner

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot outside of a diner in New Haven.

Police received a report around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning that a person was shot in the parking lot of Cody’s Diner on 95 Water Street.

When police arrived, they witnessed a Good Samaritan providing first aid to a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

“Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to conduct interviews and collect evidence. The investigation is still ongoing,” New Haven police spokesperson Rose Dell said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life-threatening injuries reported in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
22-year-old dies in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
State Police warn of a street takeover happening in Vernon.
State Police: Street takeover taking place in Vernon
Daniel Rodriguez and Damien Brown.
Two arrested after physical altercation turns to shots fired
A police car.
Man dead after striking the rear of a tractor trailer
Tracking Summer Heat For The End Of The Week...
Technical Discussion: A Pleasant & Much Drier Father’s Day! Tracking Summer Heat For The End Of The Week...

Latest News

Tracking Summer Heat For The End Of The Week...
Technical Discussion: A Pleasant & Much Drier Father’s Day! Tracking Summer Heat For The End Of The Week...
Police seek suspect in Waterbury homicide
Police seek suspect in Waterbury homicide
Police lights generic.
One dies in rollover crash on I-84 in Vernon
Police seek suspect in Waterbury homicide
Police seek suspect in Waterbury homicide