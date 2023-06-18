Man in critical condition following shooting outside of New Haven diner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot outside of a diner in New Haven.

Police received a report around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning that a person was shot in the parking lot of Cody’s Diner on 95 Water Street.

When police arrived, they witnessed a Good Samaritan providing first aid to a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

“Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to conduct interviews and collect evidence. The investigation is still ongoing,” New Haven police spokesperson Rose Dell said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.

No additional information was immediately available.

