Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Mystic Fire Department responds to fire at same address of previously deadly fire

(Structure fire in Midland)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Groton Police and the Mystic Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed camper fire early this morning.

The fire occurred at 12:10 a.m. at 300 Flanders Road.

Officers noted the camper, which was about 35 feet long, was fully engulfed in the front yard when they arrived on scene.

Thankfully, no one was inside the camper during the fire and no one was in a neighboring home that was damaged.

The home at 300 Flanders had minor damage. Police say no one was displaced from their home.

Police did note that this was the same address they responded to in March of 2022 for a house fire.

A 70-year-old woman was located in the home and transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

That fire was determined to be accidental. Police continue to investigate the cause of last night’s fire.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life-threatening injuries reported in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
22-year-old dies in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Police lights generic.
One dies in rollover crash on I-84 in Vernon
FORECAST: Showers Possible Early In The Week, Then Heating Up!
Technical Discussion: Showers Possible Early In The Week, Then Heating Up!
State Police warn of a street takeover happening in Vernon.
State Police: Street takeover taking place in Vernon

Latest News

FORECAST: Showers Possible Early In The Week, Then Heating Up!
Technical Discussion: Showers Possible Early In The Week, Then Heating Up!
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
26-year-old Yishay Brooks (left) and 26-year-old Malik Simmons (right)
Victim stabbed after trying to break up fight outside Manchester brewery