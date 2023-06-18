Mystic Fire Department responds to fire at same address of previously deadly fire

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Groton Police and the Mystic Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed camper fire early this morning.

The fire occurred at 12:10 a.m. at 300 Flanders Road.

Officers noted the camper, which was about 35 feet long, was fully engulfed in the front yard when they arrived on scene.

Thankfully, no one was inside the camper during the fire and no one was in a neighboring home that was damaged.

The home at 300 Flanders had minor damage. Police say no one was displaced from their home.

Police did note that this was the same address they responded to in March of 2022 for a house fire.

A 70-year-old woman was located in the home and transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

That fire was determined to be accidental. Police continue to investigate the cause of last night’s fire.

