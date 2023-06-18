Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Original Prince demo tape up for auction

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction. (Credit: RR Auction via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The self-titled demo tape that late musician Prince used to land his first recording contract is up for auction.

Boston-based auction house RR Auction is selling the demo, which was recorded in 1976.

It contains unreleased versions of the songs “Just As Long As We’re Together” and “My Love is Forever,” as well as the never released, “Jelly Jam.”

Prince was just 18 years old when he recorded the tracks. They were all written, sung and arranged by him.

The demo is part of the “Marvels of Modern Music” auction that ends on Thursday.

Prince died in 2016.

His estate is not associated with the auction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life-threatening injuries reported in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
22-year-old dies in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
State Police warn of a street takeover happening in Vernon.
State Police: Street takeover taking place in Vernon
Daniel Rodriguez and Damien Brown.
Two arrested after physical altercation turns to shots fired
A police car.
Man dead after striking the rear of a tractor trailer
Driver crashes into a store on Blue Hills Avenue

Latest News

Police seek suspect in Waterbury homicide
Police seek suspect in Waterbury homicide
A traffic alert has been issued.
Serious injuries reported in crash on I-84 in Vernon
Police seek suspect in Waterbury homicide
Police seek suspect in Waterbury homicide
Technical Discussion: A Pleasant & Much Drier Father’s Day!
Technical Discussion: A Pleasant & Much Drier Father’s Day! Tracking Summer Heat For The End Of The Week...