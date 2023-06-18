Victim stabbed after trying to break up fight outside Manchester brewery

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A 31-year-old man from Ellington was stabbed last night after trying to break up a fight between an Uber driver and two men.

Police responded to Elicit Brewing Company in Manchester at around 2 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

The victim had been taken inside by staff who were helping him control the bleeding from a serious laceration to his forearm.

The victim told police that an Uber had been called for him, but a fight broke out once it arrived.

Witnesses confirmed this story to police saying the victim had been attempting to intervene in a fight between an Uber driver and two males in the parking lot.

The Uber driver fled the scene after the attack, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

The two men involved in the fight were pointed out to officers by Elicit Brewing staff members.

Officers approached the men, later identified as 26-year-old Yishay Brooks of Windsor and 26-year-old Malik Simmons of Vernon.

Police say Brooks tried to enter a vehicle and start the car while Simmons followed police instructions and got on the ground.

Brooks continued to ignore the officer’s commands and fought with them as they pulled him out of the vehicle. He was then tased and detained.

Both men admitted to being involved in an argument with an Uber driver but denied having any weapons.

Police say they are still working to identify who stabbed the victim.

Brooks and Simmons were arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with police.

They are currently being held on a $25,000 bond each and will appear in court on June 20.

The victim of the stabbing has been released from the hospital.

