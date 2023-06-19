Descendant of soldier serving in all-Black military regiment during Civil War speaks out

(WFSB) - Connecticut has an interesting connection to Juneteenth.

At a point during the Civil War, the state had two all-Black state military regiments, made up of newly freed slaves.

They helped propel the North to victory.

Through her father’s research, Kelly Mero found she was related to a member of one of these regiments who was in Texas when slaves there learned they had been freed.

“He uncovered he was also of AA heritage, got excited, dug a little deeper and then started to find some of his native American ancestors and some of his black ancestors were members of the CT 29 Colored Regiment,” said Mero.

Mero said her dad took the information and ran with it, uncovering distant cousins and finding other descendants.

Connecticut history shows the 29th marched from Connecticut to Virginia, then finally landed in Texas in April of 1865, to report for duty one last time.

This means on June 19th, now known as Juneteenth, when Union troops landed at Galveston, Texas to spread the word of the Emancipation Proclamation, Mero’s ancestor, Joseph Sills was also in the state on his last assignment.

“Feeling really connected to their work, knowing they were there. Somebody who shares my blood,” Mero said.

Mero said her dad, who died in 2015, was also proud of his connection to that historic moment.

“My father is wearing a uniform that is a replica of what the members of the CT29 regiment actually wore,” said Mero.

He walked in parades and taught about the history in schools.

Now, Mero said she bears the torch. She and other descendants have been putting on Juneteenth celebrations for eight years now.

Each time more people attend, and each time the group tries to convey the deep meaning of the day.

“We try to bring each element of the letter into the day. We have financial literacy. We have responsibility. Education. Employment. Diversity. Opportunity preparedness. Mental health. Then we celebrate being Black and brown through food. Dance and have a good time,” Mero said.

She said that Juneteenth being a national and state holiday is a huge step forward.

But work still needs to be done.

“What my role is as a mom and as a member of this community to keep their work going, because it didn’t end, we both know that, in 1865. Their work continues. We have a living legacy here but even a longer legacy to leave behind in terms of the struggle and that fight continues, it can’t end. They didn’t give up, I can’t give up. Through Juneteenth and other community conversations, we’ll always keep their work going. It didn’t end,” said Mero.

The 29th Regiment’s legacy carried on.

Bryant said he had an amazing conversation with Kelly. She told him she doesn’t believe her ancestors would come to realize the significance of their actions and how monumental a role they’ve played in history. But she said that’s what makes it that much better, because all they wanted to do was the right thing.

