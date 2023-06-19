Summer Escapes
Firefighters respond to blaze at Bloomfield commercial building

Crews responded to a fire in a commercial building.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews responded to a fire Early Monday morning in Bloomfield.

Around 3 a.m., a fire broke out in a commercial building at 180 West Newberry Road.

When Eyewitness News crews arrived at the scene, firefighters were still operating at the scene of the incident.

No further information was immediately available regarding the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

