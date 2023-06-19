Summer Escapes
Juneteenth parade held in Middletown

By Dylan Fearon
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The last African American slaves learned they were free 158 years ago.

Communities across Connecticut are celebrating Juneteenth Monday.

There are parades around the state.

Middletown’s was this morning.

The parade went right down Main Street.

Through waving flags and banging drums, the city has plenty to be proud of.

“I feel really proud to be African American and have my culture be celebrated here and it’s a really big win for Middletown. I’m proud to be a resident here,” said Nyemah West.

The city’s Juneteenth parade featured performances from students and local groups.

Tanisha and Nyemah, mother and daughter, were two of the first ones there this morning.

“We are contributors of the community on a positive level and should be looked at that way,” said Tanisha West-Brown, of Middletown.

Ethan Starks had a great seat on Main Street.

“There is still racism and evil in the world but if we come together as a community, I think we really can eradicate that,” Starks said.

After the parade, it was time to eat at Harbor Park.

“It’s very welcoming here. Everyone is kind and polite my family is from here we feel comfortable out here,” said Chris Cagle, of Middletown.

Middletown is known for being inclusive and progressive.

But police are still looking for whoever smeared feces on cars and homes last week, writing the “n word” on a car, using feces.

“There’s always gonna be bad apples in the bunch. Ignore it and keep moving with positivity. That’s all we can do,” Tanisha said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the police for an update on their investigation. The department said they couldn’t tell us anything yet but are working on it.

