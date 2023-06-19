Police warn of uptick in unemployment insurance fraud
Residents and employers reported receiving unsolicited letters regarding unemployment benefits.
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A local police department is warning residents after a rise in unemployment insurance fraud.
According to a release from Guilford police, residents and employers have reported receiving unsolicited letters regarding unemployment benefits.
Guilford police say this may be an attempt to fraudulently acquire unemployment funds by using another person’s name.
If you suspect that you have been a victim of identity theft, contact the Connecticut Department of Labor at this link.
