Police warn of uptick in unemployment insurance fraud

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A local police department is warning residents after a rise in unemployment insurance fraud.

According to a release from Guilford police, residents and employers have reported receiving unsolicited letters regarding unemployment benefits.

🚨🚨🚨IMPORTANT FRAUD ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 Have you or your employer received a letter from the Department of Labor regarding your... Posted by Guilford Police Department on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Guilford police say this may be an attempt to fraudulently acquire unemployment funds by using another person’s name.

If you suspect that you have been a victim of identity theft, contact the Connecticut Department of Labor at this link.

