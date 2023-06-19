Man arrested after stealing tip jar, threatening employees with box cutter

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Southington man is facing charges after being identified as a suspect in two separate incidents.

Sunday night at approximately 8:00 p.m., Southington police received multiple calls reporting an incident at two restaurants near 2211 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.

A stolen tip jar was reported at Zheng’s Chinese Restaurant and employees were threatened with a razor blade at nearby South Town Apizza.

Police say an individual identified as Jonathan Leveille, 38-years-old of Southington, will face charges as a result of both incidents.

Leveille was seen entering Zheng’s Chinese Restaurant around 7:20 p.m. Sunday night.

About 20 minutes later, Leveille stole a tip jar according to the establishment’s employees.

Around the same time Sunday night, Leveille was identified as the suspect accused of threatening employees inside nearby South Town APizza.

He allegedly presented a dark-colored box cutting razor blade while demanding employees to give him money.

The employee handed Leveille a $20 bill from the register and he subsequently ran from the store.

Witnesses were able to provide a description and photographs of the suspect vehicle.

Leveille was arrested and now he faces charges separately for both incidents.

The suspect is currently held on a combined $155,000 bond. His court appearance is in New Britain Court on June 20th, 2023.

