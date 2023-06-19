Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man attacked at a high school baseball field with a machete

(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to Central High School on Sunday night to reports of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

When police arrived on scene, they located a 26-year old man suffering from a very large wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the incident happened at the high school baseball field adjacent to John F. Kennedy Stadium.

The victim was targeted and attacked with a machete by a Hispanic male who remains at large.

According to police, the victim is familiar with his attacker.

Anyone with information about this assault should contact police at 203-581-5225.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A Couple Showers Possible Early Week, Then Heating Up Just In Time For Summer!
Police lights generic.
Man dead in rollover crash on I-84 in Vernon identified
18-year-old Cassidy Lawlor of Glastonbury.
RESOLVED: Glastonbury Police looking for missing teen who may be in distress

Latest News

Leveille faces charges for two separate incidents.
Man arrested after stealing tip jar, threatening employees with box cutter
5 people hospitalized in Hartford early morning fire
VIDEO: 5 people hospitalized in Hartford early morning fire
Woman found dead in East Hartford home
VIDEO: Woman found dead in East Hartford home
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said there will be a mix of sun and clouds for Juneteenth. A...
Technical Discussion: A Couple Showers Possible Early Week, Then Heating Up Just In Time For Summer!
Paul Usenia from Rhode Island was traveling the wrong-way in the southbound lanes on I-95 in...
State police cruiser struck while stopping wrong way driver on I-95