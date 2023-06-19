Man attacked at a high school baseball field with a machete

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to Central High School on Sunday night to reports of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

When police arrived on scene, they located a 26-year old man suffering from a very large wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the incident happened at the high school baseball field adjacent to John F. Kennedy Stadium.

The victim was targeted and attacked with a machete by a Hispanic male who remains at large.

According to police, the victim is familiar with his attacker.

Anyone with information about this assault should contact police at 203-581-5225.

