Man found breaking into parked vehicles evades police in a U-Haul truck

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to the parking lot of Blackstone Irish Pub for a report of a smashed car window.

This happened Sunday morning at approximately 11:15 a.m. in Milldale.

The caller reported witnessing a man jump into a U-Hail truck and leave the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Arriving officers determined that the suspect had broken into four unoccupied parked vehicles.

While checking the area, an officer discovered a U-Haul box truck parked behind Tops Market in Plantsville.

The officer observed a black male, wearing a white shirt and black pants later identified as Jimmie Collins, 56, from Hartford.

He was leaning through a smashed window, into the driver’s side compartment of a vehicle parked nearby the U-Haul.

When Collins noticed the officer, he quickly exited the car, ignored the officer’s commands to stop, entered the U-Haul, and sped away at a high rate of speed.

Collins sped up onto the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike then turned onto Meriden Ave, and intentionally drove head-on toward a police cruiser approaching in the opposite direction.

Collins’ actions forced the officer to take evasive action to avoid an intentional collision, resulting in a pursuit to attempt to stop the driver.

In the attempt to evade police, Collins crashed the truck into two vehicles, one at Meriden Avenue at Main Street and a second on North Main Street.

He then ditched the truck behind on 72 Queen Street, and taking off on foot, running north.

Witnesses reported seeing Collins running towards Lazy Lane, where officers quickly located Collins riding a stolen bicycle toward Queen Street.

Collins continued to refuse officers’ commands before falling from the bike on Queen Street.

After standing, Collins reached into a pocket and removed what was later determined to be a screwdriver, threatening officers.

In the Southington Auto Wash & Quick Lube parking lot, Collins was eventually taken into custody after officers deployed a Taser.

Collins was found to possess a knife, screwdriver, crack cocaine, and property stolen during the Tops burglary.

After being taken into custody, Collins was found to be under the influence of alcohol or drug.

The investigation determined that the U-Haul Collins was driving was stolen.

Inside the truck, officers located a screwdriver used to damage and start the vehicle, along with burglary tools, drugs, and items stolen from area vehicle burglaries.

Collins was charged separately for the burglaries at Blackstone Irish Pub and Tops Supermarket and the two motor vehicle crashes he is responsible for.

Colling is currently being held on a total of $400,000.00 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the New Britain Court on Tuesday June 20.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.