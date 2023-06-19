Hartford fire: 1 adult, 1 child in serious condition after overnight blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Several injuries were reported as a result of a fire Monday morning in Hartford.

Crews responded to a home on Bulkeley Avenue after receiving calls for a structure fire around 12:55 a.m.

When companies arrived they reported heavy smoke conditions and a kitchen fire on the second floor.

Several residents had to be rescued moments later.

A total of four people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

CPR had to be performed on one adult and one child, and both of those victims are listed in serious condition.

Two firefighters sustained injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Hartford Fire Department’s Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist the families that were displaced.

Two families with a total of ten people were forced out of their homes; 7 adults, and 3 children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

