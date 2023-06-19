Summer Escapes
State police cruiser struck while stopping wrong way driver on I-95

A man is facing charges after driving on I-95 in the wrong direction and striking a state police cruiser.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Exeter, R.I. is facing charges after driving on I-95 in the wrong direction.

Public safety dispatchers received multiple calls around 3:42 a.m. Monday morning after a pick-up truck was seen traveling the wrong way in Madison on I-95.

A responding state trooper encountered a vehicle matching the description and they attempted to stop the vehicle near exit 60.

Prior to coming to a full stop, the wrong-way vehicle struck the state police vehicle at a slow speed, causing minor damage to the cruiser.

Officials say the trooper was uninjured in the collision.

The operator of the vehicle was subsequently identified as Paul Usenia, 82-years-old of Exeter, R.I.

Usenia declined medical attention and refused to participate in standardized field sobriety testing.

As a result of a state police investigation, Usenia was taken into custody and transported to Troop F in Westbrook.

He faces charges for operating under the influence, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Following arrest processing, Usenia was released on a $500.00 non-Surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at New Haven Superior Court, on July 7th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

