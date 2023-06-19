Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Volunteer fire department holds annual Father’s Day breakfast

Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department held a pancake breakfast in honor of Father’s Day.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department held a pancake breakfast in honor of Father’s Day.

Terrence Ferrarotti is a father of two. He’s spending his Father’s Day over the grill.

“Some pancakes and sausage, that’s it,” said Terrence. “If there’s food left over then we eat.”

For several years now, Ferrarotti has spent his special day volunteering at the department’s pancake breakfast.

Even his 7-year-old son gets his hands dirty for the annual town event.

“I’ve been working at the firehouse since I was 3 years old, and I love it so much,” said Patrick Ferrarotti. “I’ve been doing the donut holes.”

Year after year, the fire department says they have over 600 stomachs to feed.

With 60 volunteers, it’s an all-hands-on-deck operation.

The Wright family says they wouldn’t miss it.

“I’ve been coming here for about 20 years,” said Frank Wright.

“I ordered pancakes, some French toast, and chocolate chip pancakes. Haven’t exactly finished my second plate yet,” added Lucas Wright.

“I could never imagine life before kids or without kids. It’s an awesome thing,” Terrence said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Life-threatening injuries reported in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
22-year-old dies in Naugatuck crash involving three motorcycles
Police lights generic.
One dies in rollover crash on I-84 in Vernon
FORECAST: Showers Possible Early In The Week, Then Heating Up!
Technical Discussion: Showers Possible Early In The Week, Then Heating Up!
18-year-old Cassidy Lawlor of Glastonbury.
RESOLVED: Glastonbury Police looking for missing teen who may be in distress

Latest News

Volunteer fire department holds annual Father’s Day breakfast
Volunteer fire department holds annual Father’s Day breakfast
The female was a victim of extreme physical violence which caused fatal injuries.
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
FORECAST: Showers Possible Early In The Week, Then Heating Up!
Technical Discussion: Showers Possible Early In The Week, Then Heating Up!
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended