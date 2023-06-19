Volunteer fire department holds annual Father’s Day breakfast

HAWINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department held a pancake breakfast in honor of Father’s Day.

Terrence Ferrarotti is a father of two. He’s spending his Father’s Day over the grill.

“Some pancakes and sausage, that’s it,” said Terrence. “If there’s food left over then we eat.”

For several years now, Ferrarotti has spent his special day volunteering at the department’s pancake breakfast.

Even his 7-year-old son gets his hands dirty for the annual town event.

“I’ve been working at the firehouse since I was 3 years old, and I love it so much,” said Patrick Ferrarotti. “I’ve been doing the donut holes.”

Year after year, the fire department says they have over 600 stomachs to feed.

With 60 volunteers, it’s an all-hands-on-deck operation.

The Wright family says they wouldn’t miss it.

“I’ve been coming here for about 20 years,” said Frank Wright.

“I ordered pancakes, some French toast, and chocolate chip pancakes. Haven’t exactly finished my second plate yet,” added Lucas Wright.

“I could never imagine life before kids or without kids. It’s an awesome thing,” Terrence said.

