Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A 25-year-old Wethersfield man was charged with DUI after driving on a local road in the wrong direction.

Dylan Babbitt was observed by police officers driving in the area of Route 5 and Chapel Road around 1:30 am Sunday morning.

Officers say Babbitt drove in the wrong direction on Route 5, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Police stopped the driver and during the course of their investigation, he was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Babbitt failed standardized field sobriety tests; he was taken into custody, processed, and released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.

He will appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday, July 3rd at 9 a.m.

