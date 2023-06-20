Summer Escapes
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country

WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.(WalletHub)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities ranked among the worst-run cities in the country, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on “2023′s Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America.”

Hartford was the 7th worst while New Haven was 23rd.

Bridgeport, conversely, ranked as the 41st best-run city.

WalletHub said it compared the operating efficiency of 149 of the largest cities in the country to figure out which were managed the best.

“We constructed a ‘Quality of Services’ score made up of 36 metrics group into six categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget,” WalletHub researchers said.

Hartford’s “quality of services” rank was 145 while its total budget per capita was 119.

New Haven’s rankings for those categories were 131 and 103, respectively.

Bridgeport’s were 92 and 36.

Source: WalletHub

The worst-run cities were San Francisco, Chattanooga, and New York.

The best-run cities were Nampa, ID, Lexington-Fayette, KY, and Nashua, NH.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

