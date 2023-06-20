Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
A Wethersfield man was charged with DUI.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in South Windsor
Technical Discussion: A relatively dry and warm week, with hotter weather this weekend!
Technical Discussion: A relatively dry and warm week, with hotter weather this weekend!
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Blinken, Xi hold high-stakes talks in Beijing
Death of Olympian sparks conversation on maternal healthcare for Black women
Death of Olympian sparks conversation on maternal healthcare for Black women
Technical Discussion: A relatively dry and warm week, with hotter weather this weekend!
Technical Discussion: A relatively dry and warm week, with hotter weather this weekend!
Windsor police search for missing man with dementia
Windsor police search for missing man with dementia