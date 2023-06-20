Summer Escapes
CT’s attorney general launches consumer investigation into Kia, Hyundai thefts

Attorney General Tong announced the state is launching a consumer investigation into the failure of car brands KIA and Hyundai to protect the cars from thefts.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general said he launched a consumer protection investigation into the failure of Kia and Hyundai to protect their vehicles from theft.

Attorney General William Tong held a news conference in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Tong noted that Kia and Hyundai cars made between 2011 and 2022 were made without anti-theft devices or technology, which resulted in online tutorials that taught thieves how to steal them.

“We asked Kia and Hyundai to step forward and do the right thing,” Tong said. “And they did some things, but whatever they’re doing is not enough.”

Tong said the state has been giving out Club devices, which temporarily prevent theft.

However, he called for more modern technology to be created.

