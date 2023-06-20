Death of Olympian sparks conversation on maternal healthcare for Black women

Conn. (WFSB) - The death of an Olympian who died during childbirth is shedding a light on a nationwide issue that is impacting pregnant women of color.

Olympian Tori Bowie died from complications during childbirth, shattering the perception that poverty or lack of access to healthcare are the only reasons why many women of color don’t receive proper care.

One local family was expecting their first child when expectant mother Trashaun developed eclampsia.

“I ended up vomiting uncontrollably, I couldn’t stand, there was severe swelling in my feet and ankles,” said Trashaun Powell. The doctor’s suspected a stomach virus, but it turned out to be eclampsia, which comes from a spike in blood pressure.

She lost her daughter Mia.

According to the CDC, Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the U.S. and in general the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world.

“Race is a risk factor, zip codes are a risk factor these disparities are simply unconscionable in the greatest country,” said senator Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal is pushing for national legislation to focus on nutrition, the environment, and supporting community groups and organizations that provide services.

This year Connecticut passed legislation to certify and train more doulas.

“We have to listen and to Black women in particular and not dismiss their concerns,” said Representative Robyn Porter.

“You can be a high-powered athlete that makes millions of dollars or an elite athlete who is training – and be at your peak fitness - you can be a physician or a patient who doesn’t have insurance unfortunately didn’t the color of the skin is a risk factor,” said Dr. Iyanna Lillies from Women’s Health Connecticut.

