Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake for a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water.(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country
A Wethersfield man was charged with DUI.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in South Windsor
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny. Some unsettled and...
Technical Discussion: One last dry day tomorrow before we become unsettled and muggy!
Trevor Watson faces attempted murder and other charges for chasing his wife in a vehicle and...
Husband charged with attempted murder after pursuing wife in Waterbury

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Brothers Fernando, left, and Jacob Ortega watch their dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas,...
Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity
An escaped cow interrupted a church's Vacation Bible School.
HOLY COW: Rogue farm animal interrupts church’s Vacation Bible School