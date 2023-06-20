Educators and parents share how they teach about Juneteenth

(WFSB) - An important part of moving forward and continuing to grow through the memorializing of Juneteenth is making sure to teach how we got to this point and working towards a common goal of understanding.

Eyewitness News spoke with educators and parents about how they teach their students and children about the day.

It’s not the bulk of lesson planning that’s taught in history classes, but when World History Professor Michelle Ruffle and Dr. Dexter Gabriel Assistant Professor of History and Africana Studies at UConn teach their students, Juneteenth can’t be left out.

“This is remarkable that Juneteenth was able to persevere. Survive and thrive,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel said as history has passed on, so have several other freedom days.

But when he brings up Juneteenth to his students, it’s typically a topic that sparks curiosity.

“I talk about the real challenges these holidays faced and yet these groups of people held onto it and how it spread. It’s a fascinating story and there’s always more questions than I can answer,” Gabriel said.

Questions like: “How was it celebrated in the past? Why do you think it was able to gain a federal holiday now when it couldn’t previously? Of course, students just want to know what slavery was like and what it was like for free people. Why would they want to memorialize this day, a lot of people just have questions and are trying to understand this day.”

Ruffle said it’s the same for her teachings, both in private school and with her kids.

“We definitely talk about Juneteenth but we talk about how in a lot of ways it doesn’t go far enough and why legislatures are limited and in what ways,” said Ruffle.

Juneteenth talks don’t stop in the classroom.

Both educators said learning at home is crucial which as a matter of fact, is something Marquise Mason tries to do with his sons.

“I think they need to know there is a time. A day. A month dedicated to us. It’s good to sit back and reflect,” Mason said.

Mason may live in Connecticut, but his sons live in Florida, where history books are being banned from schools and ripped off library shelves.

It’s why he takes it upon himself to be not just a dad, but a mentor and teacher too.

“They learn about melanin, they learn about hair texture, the great sin history. America post slavery, pre-slavery. We were everything. Engineers, mathematicians, scientists. They have it in them, I let them know that,” said Mason.

As time presses on and some try to cast America’s slavery past and Juneteenth background to the shadows, a professor, teacher and dad all believe:

“I think it’s a great time to not only memorialize and share and celebrate this freedom day but also talk about what it means for us to have this legacy,” said Gabriel.

“Everybody needs to know those things that happened in the past. You can’t forget about it. You have to move on but you don’t forget about it. Everybody has things in their history but you have to learn from it. To completely erase it, I think that’s not right at all.”

The past can hurt. But you can either run from it. Or learn from it.

As Eyewitness News has been showing you, so many towns and cities, putting on Juneteenth events this past weekend, are doing their part to really try to embrace and teach not only about the day itself, but the rituals and meaning and significance it’s had all these years.

