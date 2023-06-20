Food website puts CT donut shop on list of ‘Best Donuts in the U.S.’

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wallingford-based Neil’s Donuts received a bit of national acclaim.

The food website Tasting Table said it sent its staff around the country to determine the “Best Donuts in the U.S.”

“America’s favorite breakfast pastry is ubiquitous across all 50 states, and while popular chain standbys such as Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme will do the trick, we always prefer to keep things local when we’re shopping for a dozen,” Tasting Table wrote in its analysis.

Neil’s made the list for its “Glazed Cinnamon Coffee Roll,” according to Tasting Table’s Hannah Berman.

“Neil’s Donuts has been a Wallingford, CT institution since 2001, but it recently opened up a new location in nearby Middletown,” Berman wrote. “It’s there where I discovered the Glazed Cinnamon Coffee Roll which quickly became my reason to keep coming back.”

She described the coffee roll as the best thing on Neil’s menu because of its large size, reasonable price, light and airy texture, and cinnamon sugar mixture.

More can be found on Tasting Table’s website here: https://www.tastingtable.com/1307483/best-donuts-united-states-america/

