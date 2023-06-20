Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Food website puts CT donut shop on list of ‘Best Donuts in the U.S.’

Neil's Donuts in Wallingford (file).
Neil's Donuts in Wallingford (file).(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wallingford-based Neil’s Donuts received a bit of national acclaim.

The food website Tasting Table said it sent its staff around the country to determine the “Best Donuts in the U.S.”

“America’s favorite breakfast pastry is ubiquitous across all 50 states, and while popular chain standbys such as Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme will do the trick, we always prefer to keep things local when we’re shopping for a dozen,” Tasting Table wrote in its analysis.

Neil’s made the list for its “Glazed Cinnamon Coffee Roll,” according to Tasting Table’s Hannah Berman.

“Neil’s Donuts has been a Wallingford, CT institution since 2001, but it recently opened up a new location in nearby Middletown,” Berman wrote. “It’s there where I discovered the Glazed Cinnamon Coffee Roll which quickly became my reason to keep coming back.”

She described the coffee roll as the best thing on Neil’s menu because of its large size, reasonable price, light and airy texture, and cinnamon sugar mixture.

More can be found on Tasting Table’s website here: https://www.tastingtable.com/1307483/best-donuts-united-states-america/

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
A Wethersfield man was charged with DUI.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in South Windsor
dew point - WFSB
Technical Discussion: The week continues with relatively dry conditions and warm temps. Hotter weather this weekend!
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Leveille faces charges for two separate incidents.
Man arrested after stealing tip jar, threatening employees with box cutter

Latest News

Your Tuesday morning update
dew point - WFSB
Technical Discussion: The week continues with relatively dry conditions and warm temps. Hotter weather this weekend!
A neighbor reported seeing a half dozen police cruisers and a fire truck on the street during...
Waterbury police investigate potential burglary on Piedmont Street
dew point - WFSB
FORECAST: Heat, humidity, thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend