Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
A Wethersfield man was charged with DUI.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in South Windsor
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Tuesday June 20. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: The week continues with relatively dry conditions and warm temps. Hotter weather this weekend!
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Leveille faces charges for two separate incidents.
Man arrested after stealing tip jar, threatening employees with box cutter

Latest News

FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Lawyer Eastman faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Trump in power after 2020 election loss
FILE - Michael McMahon, right, gives photographers a thumbs up as he leaves federal court, May...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
4 dead after fire at New York City e-bike shop spreads to apartments
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Tuesday June 20. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: The week continues with relatively dry conditions and warm temps. Hotter weather this weekend!