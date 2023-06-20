I-84 west closed in Bethel because of vehicle fire
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 westbound is closed in Bethel because of a vehicle crash.
The Department of Transportation noted on Tuesday morning that the closure was between exits 8 and 7.
The DOT said only one vehicle was involved.
The fire was reported around 8:40 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
The Danbury Fire Department responded and urged drivers to avoid the area.
