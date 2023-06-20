I-84 west closed in Bethel because of vehicle fire

BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 westbound is closed in Bethel because of a vehicle crash.

The Department of Transportation noted on Tuesday morning that the closure was between exits 8 and 7.

The DOT said only one vehicle was involved.

The fire was reported around 8:40 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

The Danbury Fire Department responded and urged drivers to avoid the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.