Jimmy Eat World to perform at The Big E this fall

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Another act has been announced for The Big E Arena for this year’s Big E fair.

Officials with the Eastern States Exposition said that Jimmy Eat World will take the stage on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. They will be joined by special guest Palehound.

Tickets to the show, which include fair admission when purchased online before the show date, will go on-sale on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. on thebige.com.

