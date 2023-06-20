Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Jimmy Eat World to perform at The Big E this fall

Jim Adkins, left, and Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World perform at the Innings Festival at Raymond...
Jim Adkins, left, and Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World perform at the Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Ground on Saturday March 19, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Another act has been announced for The Big E Arena for this year’s Big E fair.

Officials with the Eastern States Exposition said that Jimmy Eat World will take the stage on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. They will be joined by special guest Palehound.

Tickets to the show, which include fair admission when purchased online before the show date, will go on-sale on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. on thebige.com.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
A Wethersfield man was charged with DUI.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in South Windsor
dew point - WFSB
Technical Discussion: The week continues with relatively dry conditions and warm temps. Hotter weather this weekend!
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Leveille faces charges for two separate incidents.
Man arrested after stealing tip jar, threatening employees with box cutter

Latest News

dew point - WFSB
Technical Discussion: The week continues with relatively dry conditions and warm temps. Hotter weather this weekend!
Police lights generic
I-84 reopens in Bethel following vehicle fire
Trevor Watson faces attempted murder and other charges for chasing his wife in a vehicle and...
Husband charged with attempted murder after pursuing wife in Waterbury
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country